Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135,604 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of Agilent Technologies worth $45,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.44.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

A opened at $128.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Agilent Technologies Profile



Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

