Scout Investments Inc. Makes New $59.33 Million Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,352,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,327,000. First Horizon makes up approximately 1.2% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.78% of First Horizon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,689,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,075 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,321,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,076,000 after purchasing an additional 548,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,973,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,710,000 after buying an additional 365,205 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Horizon by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,381,000 after buying an additional 704,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,869,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

