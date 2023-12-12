Scout Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,253,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,244,000. PPL comprises approximately 1.3% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of PPL as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 83.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

