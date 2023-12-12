Scout Investments Inc. Sells 24,086 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,086 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials makes up 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.58% of Eagle Materials worth $38,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.4 %

Eagle Materials stock opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.25 and a 1 year high of $195.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.