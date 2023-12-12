Scout Investments Inc. Sells 74,255 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,255 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $28,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 994.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Piper Sandler cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.47.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MAA opened at $126.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day moving average is $138.87.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

