Scout Investments Inc. Trims Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,019 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $27,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Steinberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 408,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

