Scout Investments Inc. Trims Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,285 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 347,555 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for about 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.25% of Splunk worth $43,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Splunk by 204.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Splunk by 965.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Loop Capital cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Splunk Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $151.49 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.69, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.81 and a 200 day moving average of $124.13.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,573,734.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,100 shares of company stock worth $3,288,473. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

