Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Gap Up to $221.60

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $221.60, but opened at $228.86. Seagen shares last traded at $228.86, with a volume of 4,345,021 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.33.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,601 shares of company stock worth $4,176,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,317,568,000 after buying an additional 850,697 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,261,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,440,000 after buying an additional 222,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $281,065,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

