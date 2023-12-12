Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Director Purchases C$167,218.00 in Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00.

Secure Energy Services stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$8.55. 922,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,759. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.81 and a twelve month high of C$8.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.14.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$417.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7082204 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SES. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.13.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

