Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 782,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119,448 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $37,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $51.69.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $353.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.19 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apogee Enterprises news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $101,677.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,333.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.