Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $33.27 Million Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 868,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,482 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.56% of Murphy Oil worth $33,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 70.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 291.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUR stock opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $959.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.35 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

