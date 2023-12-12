Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,039,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,116 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $39,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 47.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 8,131.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $81,852.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,112.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.