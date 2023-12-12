Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.17% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $44,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,385.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares in the company, valued at $123,969,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total transaction of $2,047,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $253,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $484,047.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,500 shares in the company, valued at $123,969,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,050 shares of company stock valued at $14,417,991. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock opened at $592.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.63 and a 12 month high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.