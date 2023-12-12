Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 19,384 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,384 shares during the quarter. SPX Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 2.02% of SPX Technologies worth $78,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,404,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SPXC opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day moving average is $81.91. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $91.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 137.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.