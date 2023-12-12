Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 20,175 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 488,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 20,175 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $53,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.35. The firm has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.