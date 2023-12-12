Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 3,304 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 644,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $42,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,935,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,623 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,487,000 after purchasing an additional 80,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,762,000 after purchasing an additional 80,354 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in SouthState by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $80.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $85.38.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.70 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

