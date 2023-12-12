Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 34,159 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 892,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,159 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 3.57% of AZZ worth $38,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AZZ by 557.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in AZZ by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

AZZ stock opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.24. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $52.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

