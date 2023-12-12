Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 67,021 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,021 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 1.58% of Belden worth $63,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE:BDC opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.17. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BDC

About Belden

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.