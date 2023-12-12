Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 70,190 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,190 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up about 1.0% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $93,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.82, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $57.04.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

