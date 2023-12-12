Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Grows Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,176,999 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares during the period. Kinross Gold accounts for about 4.7% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $19,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,335,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 85,972 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,015,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 92,906 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $8,336,000. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

