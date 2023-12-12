Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Has $6.93 Million Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,821,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,382,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 145,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 106,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 54,905 shares in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Equinor ASA stock opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQNR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.