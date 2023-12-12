Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $86.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $78.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $84.13.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sempra by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

