ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.5% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $705.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $613.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.81. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $708.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

