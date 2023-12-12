Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 122,240 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,240 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & makes up about 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 556.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 441,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 373,869 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 122.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 664,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 2.7 %

CCL stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

