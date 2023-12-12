Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 14,906 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises about 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,580,000 after acquiring an additional 545,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pinterest by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670,073 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,379 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $388,487.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,251,216.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $388,487.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 316,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,251,216.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,522 shares of company stock worth $4,325,621. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of -110.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $35.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINS. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

