Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1,427.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,338 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% during the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $356.29 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $387.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.76. The company has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.