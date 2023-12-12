Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 5,646 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 211.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $494.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $191.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $473.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.