Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,135 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,318,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,142,000 after purchasing an additional 570,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $324,570.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,888,977.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $122,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $324,570.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830,269 shares in the company, valued at $382,888,977.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,426 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,180. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBLX stock opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.66. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

