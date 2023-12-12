Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,302 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.20% of Overstock.com worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 355,142.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,612,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after buying an additional 1,612,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,105,000 after buying an additional 905,863 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 212.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 855,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 582,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $16,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 346.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 465,800 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSTK. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $85.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Overstock.com Stock Up 5.5 %

Overstock.com stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.22. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Overstock.com

In other news, Director Marcus Lemonis purchased 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $99,858.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,481.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $297,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,344.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Lemonis bought 6,455 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $99,858.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,481.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 142,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,348 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

(Free Report)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

