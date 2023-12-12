Seven Eight Capital LP Has $3.07 Million Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,491 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.14% of Sunnova Energy International worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NOVA opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

