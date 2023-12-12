Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.06, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,368 shares of company stock valued at $34,881,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

