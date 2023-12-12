Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $2.71 Million in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,624 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CRH by 68.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 37.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CRH by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in CRH by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

