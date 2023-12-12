Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $3.33 Million in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 152.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.71. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,266 shares of company stock worth $6,298,240. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

