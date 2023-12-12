Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $5.51 Million in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,000. MSCI makes up about 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $563.86.

MSCI Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $516.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $507.96 and its 200-day moving average is $509.43.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.