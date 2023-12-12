Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 55.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 18.2% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

Arista Networks stock opened at $226.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $227.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total transaction of $377,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,751,779.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total transaction of $377,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,751,779.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,996 shares of company stock valued at $34,006,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

