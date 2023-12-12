Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,000. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.4 %

DAL stock opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

