Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 152,944 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 878.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,944 shares during the quarter. DraftKings makes up approximately 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,351,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,676 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Up 1.6 %

DraftKings stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 246,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $8,991,215.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 441,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,143.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 246,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $8,991,215.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 441,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,143.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at $103,325,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,928,489 shares of company stock valued at $70,387,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

