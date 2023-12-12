Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,000. MSCI makes up 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 490.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in MSCI by 31.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $563.86.

MSCI Trading Up 2.0 %

MSCI opened at $516.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $450.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.43.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.