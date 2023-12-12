Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of Shutterstock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Shutterstock by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,015,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Shutterstock by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Shutterstock by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shutterstock Stock Down 0.6 %

SSTK opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.10. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.15.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $233.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.94 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

