Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 12,013 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.23.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $234.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

