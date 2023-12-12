Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $3.10 Million Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 192,760 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

