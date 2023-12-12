Seven Grand Managers LLC Acquires 15,819 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Seven Grand Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group accounts for about 2.6% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Seven Grand Managers LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKWD. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $109,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,878,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

SKWD opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 15.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

