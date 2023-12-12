Seven Grand Managers LLC Buys New Position in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. Savers Value Village accounts for approximately 1.8% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Savers Value Village stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $26.88.

Savers Value Village ( NYSE:SVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 34.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SVV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

