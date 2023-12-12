Seven Grand Managers LLC Buys Shares of 46,442 AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. AST SpaceMobile makes up 0.4% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 203,594 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,304,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 623,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of ASTS opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $7.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

