Seven Grand Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,000. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for about 11.7% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned about 0.11% of Ryman Hospitality Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.44. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHP

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $1,450,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.