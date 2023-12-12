Seven Grand Managers LLC Makes New Investment in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. TPG accounts for 2.1% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TPG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

NASDAQ TPG opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $321.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.03 million. TPG had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -1,745.30%.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

