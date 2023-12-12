Seven Grand Managers LLC Takes Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 110,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Gates Industrial comprises 2.9% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,781.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 223,051 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 221.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of GTES stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.51. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $872.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.50 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.08%. Research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTES. Barclays lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gates Industrial

About Gates Industrial

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.