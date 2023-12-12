Seven Grand Managers LLC Takes Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Intapp accounts for about 2.0% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,898,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,824,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after purchasing an additional 257,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after purchasing an additional 276,813 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 634,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 41,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $27,315.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 670,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,260,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,138.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $27,315.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 670,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,260,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,716,150 shares of company stock valued at $105,678,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

