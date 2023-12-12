Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SVTRF. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Severn Trent from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Severn Trent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Severn Trent

Severn Trent Stock Performance

About Severn Trent

Shares of SVTRF stock opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. Severn Trent has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $35.13.

(Get Free Report

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.