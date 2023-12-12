SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd Has $2.32 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000,000 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 0.1% of SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,211,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198,716 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,445 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,851,000 after buying an additional 1,931,320 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after buying an additional 1,873,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $51.33.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.